Jeff Hardy is back.

The former world champion made his return to AEW on this evening’s edition of Dynamite from Milwaukee, where he helped his brother Matt, Isiah Kassidy, and HOOK as they were receiving a beatdown from The Firm (Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, Big Bill). Jeff brought out a chair and cleared the ring to a huge ovation from the live crowd.

This is Jeff’s first AEW appearance since he was arrested last year for driving under the influence. His case was officially closed this past February, and he recently had eye surgery. He has not wrestled since Double or Nothing 2022.

