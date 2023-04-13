AEW has announced the lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage from Milwaukee, which will feature NJPW’s Aussie Open defending the IWGP tag team titles against the Best Friends. Check it out below.

-Aussie Open vs. Best Friends for the IWGP Tag Team Championship

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Emi Sakura

-Jungle Boy Jack Perry vs. Shawn Spears

-Mark Briscoe, Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Jay Lethal will be in action