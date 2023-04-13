Jay White cuts his first promo since signing with AEW.

The Switchblade appeared on this evening’s Dynamite in Milwaukee in a pre-taped video, where the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion ushered in a new era of Bullet Club, one that he calls Bullet Club gold. As of right now the group only consists of himself and Juice Robinson, but considering AEW’s relationship with NJPW, more members could always join.

Bullet Club was originally created by Prince Devitt (Finn Balor), and is widely considered one of the most influential groups of the modern era. Past members include Kenny Omega, AJ Styles, Cody Rhodes, the Young Bucks, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Jay White and more.

