NJPW issued the following press release announcing that the 2023 All Star Junior festival will be available to watch on New Japan World. The lineup features a number of stars including El Desperado, Rocky Romero, DOUKI, Nick Wayne, and IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi to name a few. Full details are below.

