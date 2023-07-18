WWE’s Cody Rhodes still keeps in touch with AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks, and they allowed Being The Elite footage to be used in his new Peacock documentary.

Rhodes spoke with Fightful Select at the red carper premiere for the new documentary, and was asked if he still speaks with The Bucks. Without hesitation, Cody confirmed that he does still speak with his former co-workers, and fairly regularly.

Rhodes noted that without The Bucks graciously allowing Being The Elite footage to be used in the new Peacock documentary, that it probably could not have happened. Rhodes said that even if he never shares a ring with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega again, they’re bonded for life due to what they did together.

