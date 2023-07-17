Peacock has officially announced their documentary on Cody Rhodes, which Rhodes has been teasing for some time.

“American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes” will premiere on Monday, July 31 via Peacock. The doc is narrated by actor Stephen Amell, who is friends with Rhodes.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is one of the listed Executive Producers for the film, along with WWE Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn, Executive Vice President of WWE Television Chris Kaiser, WWE Vice President of Television Strategy Chris Chambers, WWE Senior Vice President & Executive Producer of Documentaries Ben Houser, and Cody himself. It’s noted in the trailer that McMahon traveled to Rhodes’ home in trying to get him to come back to WWE.

The doc features WWE Superstars and Hall of Famers, including The Undertaker and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, plus members of the Rhodes family, including Brandi Rhodes. Cody noted in the trailer that he did not want any of the footage to be edited.

Below is the full synopsis with trailer:

“Cody Rhodes grew up living in the shadow of his father, WWE Hall of Famer ‘The American Dream’ Dusty Rhodes. In 2016, Cody risked it all by leaving WWE to make a name for himself, becoming the ‘American Nightmare.’ This intimate and revealing documentary follows Cody’s journey away from the WWE, and his return at WrestleMania 38 last year, as he chases the dream of winning the WWE championship, the one title his father was never able to claim. Through never-before-seen footage & unprecedented access, this Peacock Original illustrates the transformation of a man who is blazing a new trail in sports entertainment.”

