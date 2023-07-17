The Miz names one of the NBA’s top stars as someone who could excel in WWE.

Professional wrestling and basketball have crossed over for many years, with the most famous example being Dennis Rodman and Karl Malone wrestling a series of matches for WCW in at the height of the Monday Night Wars. So when the A-Lister was asked by the Sports Gambling Podcast who from the NBA could succeed in WWE he didn’t take long to answer.

“Draymond. He’s stomping people.” When the hosts agree and said that Green had everything you would want to see in a pro wrestler Miz responded, “100%.”

Green is a four-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors and is known for his physical gameplay, specifically on defense. In 2017 he won the defensive player of the year award. However, he’s also been known for his trash-talking and unwarranted decisions in-game like kicking players in the groin or stomping them while on the ground.

Meanwhile, Miz is coming off a victory over Tommaso Ciampa thanks to an assist from Bronson Reed. You can check out his full interview below.