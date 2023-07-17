Eric Young has released his first comments since returning to IMPACT at this past Saturday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view.

The former world champion was the mystery partner of Scott D’Amore in the latter’s tag team showdown against Bully Ray and Deaner, a match that the dubbed “Team Canada” ended up winning. Reports had surfaced earlier in the day indicating that Young could be the mystery man, which meant that he had quietly excited WWE. That has since been confirmed, with new reports stating that he asked for a release back in April shortly after WWE’s merger with Endeavor. His main reason…he didn’t want to work with Vince McMahon.

Today, Young took to Twitter to comment on that decision while also sharing a photo of his triumph at Slammiversary. He writes, “This felt good! This felt right! I made a hard choice and there is no doubt in my mind it was the right one!”

Check out the tweet below.