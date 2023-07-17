Brian “Road Dogg” James thinks he and Billy Gunn could have headlined a WrestleMania against the current top tag team in WWE.

The Hall of Famer spoke on this topic during a recent edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, where he pitched a prime New Age Outlaws taking on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed tag team titles, a match that would go on last at the Showcase of the Immortals.

I don’t live in yesterday, Jack. I live in today. So I want an opportunity at those Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. But I want me and Billy in our prime,” he said. “I want us then, I want us in ’98 vs. Kevin and Sami now, and I’ll tell you why. Kevin and Sami can both go. They go at it. If you ever watch their matches — if you ever watch Kevin work with Gunther, he ain’t scared of a lick. They will lay stuff in. That’s exactly where me and Billy were in ’98, is young and hungry and willing to find out. We were willing to eff around and [find out].

James continued, adding he and Gunn would be the heels in the hypothetical matchup against Owens and Zayn.

1998 Outlaws vs. I’d say they’re in their prime right now, but they probably are physically a little past that, to be quite honest with you, and I don’t want to rip them off. I want them in their prime, too. That’s right up me and Billy’s alley. I want to be heels when we do it, too.

Elsewhere on the podcast, James said that he considers the New Age Outlaws one of the best tag teams in pro wrestling history. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)