The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for Tuesday’s episode of their Power series.

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on YouTube. Here are the matches:

Worlds Women’s TV Champion Kenzie Paige defends against Samantha Starr

Colby Corino vs. Alex Taylor

World TV Champion Thomas Latimer vs. Mario Pardua

Matt Cardona addresses the NWA

Daisey Kill and Talos vs. Magic Jake Dumas and Cody James

The Fixers vs. The Spectaculars