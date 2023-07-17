WWE has its eye on Nick Aldis following the National Treasure’s short stint with IMPACT Wrestling.

Aldis unsuccessfully challenged for the IMPACT World Championship at this past Saturday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view, where he lost to Alex Shelley in the evening’s main event. As noted, the former two-time NWA Champion finished up his run with IMPACT after wrestling on the post-Slammiversary tapings on Sunday. He is now once again a free agent in the competitive wrestling market.

According to PW Insider, WWE has expressed an interest in signing Aldis. The report states that Aldis’ name has been discussed internally among WWE management as a potential producer for the company. There is no mention on where WWE sees him as a competitor but Aldis is younger than several top stars including Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, LA Knight, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn to name a few so a run as a wrestler is certainly not off the table.

Aldis returned to IMPACT at its April 16th Rebellion pay-per-view. News broke shortly after that he was on a short-term contract with the promotion so it had been known that he wouldn’t be sticking around for too long. He is a former world champion for IMPACT back when it was known as TNA.