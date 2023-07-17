On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler was asked about the greatest tag teams ever. He named The New Age Outlaws, The Dudley Boyz, and the Legion of Doom.

“You’re asking the wrong guy, because if I said anybody but me and Billy, I’d be lying to you. Because [if] I say me and Billy, I sound cocky and braggadocious, and that’s now how I mean that at all. Look, if you’re talking about dollar figures or championship reigns, or stuff like that, I don’t know, man — I think the L.O.D. probably [are] the best in history. They probably made the most money. The Dudleyz have been crowned tag team champions a lot of different places, but me and Billy were a damn good tag team, and we could bump and go with the best of them. Anybody who was in there with [us] will tell you that. I’m more confident in Billy, but I could do stuff, too. I can talk before we wrestle.”