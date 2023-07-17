Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience.

During it, Cornette spoke about WWE’s Grayson Waller and his belief that Waller looks like someone that should be in AEW. Waller has had interactions with Edge, John Cena, and The Rock in recent weeks.

“Waller looks like he belongs in AEW because he’s the same generic, young-faced, generic haircut, bland body. I don’t know how this… Vince [McMahon] must not have as much power as we thought anymore. He ought to be Muffin top Taylor’s cousin from Australia.”

