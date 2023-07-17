AEW will hold a Dynamite event from TD Garden in Boston, MA, this Wednesday night. This is the Blood & Guts edition of the show.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 7,770 tickets and there are 598 left. It’s set up for 8,368 seats. Here is the updated card for the show:

The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Young Bucks & Hangman Page) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli), Konosuke Takeshita and PAC in a Blood & Guts match

MJF & Adam Cole vs. Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia in the Blind Eliminator tag team tournament finals

FTW Champion Hook defends against Jack Perry