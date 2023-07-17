Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray talked about Matt Riddle.

The WWE Hall of Famer shared his take that Riddle hasn’t been as entertaining as when he was paired with Randy Orton, who has been sidelined since May 2022 with a back injury.

“I don’t believe Riddle has found the past level of entertainment or the past glory he shared with Randy Orton. And I think we’re seeing how important Randy was to that pairing. Everybody thought it was Riddle. It was Randy. Riddle’s entertaining, don’t get me wrong, but he was a lot more entertaining when he was with Randy. And I think they’re trying to plug him in with Drew and pull off the same things.”