This week’s episode of the hit AEW-affiliated series Being The Elite is now available on Youtube and takes a look at some of the behind-the-scenes shenanigans from AEW programming.

This primarily includes antics from The Elite as they prepare for their Blood & Guts Showdown with the Blackpool Combat Club on this Wednesday’s Dynamite in Boston. Matt Jackson in particular is trying to come up with a jingle for the Hung Bucks, but finds little success.

Elsewhere, Ryan Nemeth is in Hollywood protesting with the writers and actors from WGA/SAG who are on strike. You can check out the full episode of BTE below.