Samoa Joe has been behind many great pro wrestling promos, but he was also present for one of the most famous ones in history…the Scott Steiner ‘Math’ promo.

The King of Television spoke about this iconic moment during a recent interview with Phil Strum from Under The Ring. Joe recalls being present (off-camera) for Steiner’s “hilarious” outburst, then reveals that they had to do two takes because Petey Williams couldn’t stop laughing.

I was there for it live and it was hilarious. I was standing on the other side of the camera guy, laughing. To Scott’s credit, I think it was only a two-take go and I think the first take was just because maybe Petey (Williams) broke because nobody was really expecting it. It was hilarious. Still is.

The Scott Steiner math promo was setting up a triple-threat match between Steiner, Joe, and Kurt Angle. The Olympic Hero would unfortunately go down with an injury and he would be replaced by Frankie Kazarian.

Samoa Joe will be defending his ROH Television Championship this Friday at Death Before Dishonor. You can check out his full interview here.