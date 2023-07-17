Lio Rush continues to cement his name in the pro wrestling industry.

The Man of the Hour spoke on this topic during a recent interview with WrestleSphere, where he was asked about his past outbursts that had painted this image of him being unstable. Rush says that people, specifically pro wrestling fans, have seen the worst parts of him.

I think to show the worst parts of me, too. I think that’s just being yourself. I think just showing people that you’re human. It doesn’t matter who you are or what you’ve done. At the end of the day, we’re people. We’re human beings, and if you’re not afraid to show the worst parts of you and the best parts of you, how are you truly being yourself 100%? That’s the season that I’m in. I feel like I’ve done that over the years.

Rush continues, saying that throughout all of his outbursts he has remained authentically himself, and never lost his confidence along the way.

Yes, people have seen everything that I’ve done in the wrestling business on a very positive level, but they’ve also seen the worst parts of me. I’m like some crazy wrestling Hollywood kid that has grown up, and everybody’s seen me go through all of this stuff, both negatively and positively. But at least they’ve seen it, and they’ve seen the growth, and they’ve seen the persistence and me believing in myself, and the persistence in me believing and vocalizing the things that mean the most to me because there are people that look up to me. I would like to lead those people and to inspire them and to motivate them to just be themselves. Just be yourself.

Rush won the IMPACT X-Division Championship from Chris Sabin at this past Saturday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view. Check out his full interview below.

