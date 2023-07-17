Rey Fenix is stepping away from AAA.

The 32-year-old superstar made the announcement on his personal Instagram account, adding that he will be vacating the AAA Cruiserweight Championship and the AAA Latin American Championship. He won both of these titles on June 18, 2022 at Triplemania XXX Tijuana.

LuchaBlog gave an update on the post stating that Fenix is too busy with other promotions to be competing for AAA at the current moment. He was set to defend (and probably lose) the titles to Puma King at the AAA taping this Friday, but AAA found out that was the same day as the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, where Fenix and Penta will be defending the ROH tag team titles.

Aside from the titles he has relinquished Fenix is a former AAA Mega Champion and two-time tag team champion with his brother Penta. He has wrestled for AEW since their inception in 2019 and has held the AEW tag team and trios championship for the company. Check out his post below.