– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a look back at last week’s show when Ilja Dragunov defeated Bron Breakker to earn the NXT Title shot at The Great American Bash. We also see highlights from The Judgment Day vs. Trick Williams and NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Trick Williams and NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. Alicia Taylor does the introductions.

Trick calls for the music to be cut. He says we’re close to The Great American Bash so let’s get to business. Trick goes on hyping Hayes up but Hayes wants to talk about what happened with Ilja Dragunov wanting to help him against The Judgment Day. The music hits and out comes Dragunov.

Dragunov says he got involved because Damian Priest could’ve cashed in Money In the Bank to win the title, and take it to the main roster, but Dragunov wants to face Hayes at The Bash. Dragunov says Hayes has lost control. They have words and Dragunov goes on about how it means something when he’s in the ring, the people feel it, and he will make Hayes feel defeat at The Bash. Hayes says he feels it all – the weight of the title, the criticism from everyone, the animosity of his peers in the back, and so on. He feels everything.

Hayes says Dragunov is the most qualified to challenge him at The Bash. The back & forth over The Great American Bash continues. Dragunov says Hayes can’t control this fire, Hayes says he will blow this fire out. Hayes says one of them will have champagne after The Bash, the other will have pain. The music hits and they face off as Hayes holds the title up.

– Mustafa Ali approaches NXT North American Champion Wes Lee backstage. Ali isn’t happy about Dominik Mysterio getting a title shot tonight when their match is coming up, but Lee says he was challenged. Ali says he doesn’t want to face Mysterio at The Great American Bash, he wants to face the greatest North American Champion of all-time. Lee says he will be there. Ali says he will be there, but Wes has to win to get there.

NXT Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer and Dragon Lee vs. Los Lotharios

We go back to the ring and out comes Los Lotharios – Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Tony D’Angelo walking out of jail. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo is waiting with a car. They drive off together. We go back to the ring and out comes NXT Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer. Dragon Lee is out next and they head to the ring together but Los Lotharios attacks them at ringside.

Lee is sent into the steel ring steps as the match begins. Lee is also dropkicked off the apron. The teams go back & forth now. Fans boo as Humberto tries to remove Lee’s mask. Humberto with a suplex for 2. Lee and Frazer end up clearing the ring. Frazer runs and leaps out for a dive but Los Lotharios catch him. Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon are at ringside now, cheering on Lee and Frazer while Los Lotharios hold Frazer up in the air. Lee goes for a dive but Los Lotharios launch Frazer into him at the ropes. Frazer lands on the floor, and Feroz and Leon tend to him as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Garza stops Frazer from tagging, then nails a big kick. Lee tags in and unloads now. More back and forth now. Frazer sends Carrillo to the floor, but Carrillo blocks a baseball slide. Carrillo slams Frazer into the announce table. Garza ends up hitting a big moonsault from the top to the floor on Frazer, the Carrillo hits a moonsault on Lee for 2.

Lee comes back and hits a double stomp on Carrillo. They continue trading offense until Lotharios look to end it. Lee and Frazer respond with a flurry of offense, sending them to the floor. Frazer flies out with a big crossbody. Garza is sent back in and Lee finishes him off with the Asai DDT for the pin to win.

Winners: Nathan Frazer and Dragon Lee

– After the match, Frazer and Lee begin celebrating as the music hits and we go to replays. Lee, Frazer, Feroz and Leon pose on the aisle now. Los Lotharios argue at ringside now. Humberto shoves his cousin to the floor, then storms off through the crowd. Garza follows him, ranting away.

– We get another Baron Corbin vignette with the same fire and tiki torches. Corbin wonders why couldn’t he just be fine with what he had… he had to go and burn his past. Evolve… but to what? Corbin goes on and says he will face his future. Love him or hate him, save your opinions… Corbin is doing this as him.

Kiana James vs. Gigi Dolin

We go back to the ring and out comes Gigi Dolin. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and NXT Anonymous has secretly filmed footage of Booker T talking to Roxanne Perez about how dangerous Blair Davenport is and how she needs to go into their match at The Great American Bash. We go back to the ring and out comes Kiana James. Booker is not happy about NXT Anonymous filming him.

The bell rings and James unloads, beating Dolin into the corner. Fans do dueling chants now. They go back & forth now. Dolin kicks James to the floor, then decks her from the apron.

James rams Dolin into the edge of the apron, then brings it back in to keep the offense going. James with a scoop slam for 2. Dolin fights up and out now. Dolin unloads and hits a pump kick. James blocks Dolin’s finisher and slams her by the hair.

James grabs her loaded bag but Dolin takes it from her. Dolin swings and misses. The referee takes the bag but James nails 401K onto the bag for the pin to win.

Winner: Kiana James

– After the match, James stands tall to celebrate.

– We see last week’s backstage footage of Axiom and Scrypts having words with Bronco Nima and Lucien Price to set up tonight’s match. Nima and Price walk off. Axiom tells Scrypts they are not a tag team, and Scrypts can’t keep doing this to him because he has things he wants to accomplish in NXT on his own. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see a sad Ivy Nile removing The Diamond Mine banners from their training room.

– We see how Noam Dar tweeted an apology to last week’s Supernova Sessions guest Eddy Thorpe, saying he’s sorry for canceling but he’s still in a “glass case of emotion” over losing the NXT Heritage Cup. Dar said he’d try and host again this week. Thorpe is backstage with McKenzie Mitchell now. She asks about his NXT Underground win and he says that should put him in title contention. Dar, Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend show up. They apologize for Dar canceling again. Dar is out of it tonight. They give Thorpe a signed photo of Dar but he rips it up. Oro challenges Thorpe and they have words as officials hold them back.

Bronco Nima and Lucien Price vs. Axiom and Scrypts

We go back to the ring and out first are Axiom and Scrypts. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price are out next for their main show in-ring debuts.

Axiom starts off with Nima and they go at it. Axiom goes for a submission but Nima slams him for 2. Axiom fights back with chops and escapes a beatdown, but Nima launches him into the corner. Axiom fights back and hits a dropkick.

Scrypts ends up coming in and flipping to avoid Nima. Scrypts works on the arm some and goes on until Axiom tags back in. Scrypts ends up hitting Axiom from behind, then Nima beats Axiom down. Price tags in and goes to work on Axiom. Price comes in with a lariat, then Price follows up with a big boot for the pin to win as Scrypts watches and smiles while sitting on top of the turnbuckles.

Winners: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price

– After the match, Nima and Price stand tall as the music hits. Scrypts leaves with Nima and Price.

– Back from the break and the ring is set up for Tony D’Angelo’s Homecoming. Tony’s family members are in the ring. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo takes the mic and says everything changed for The Family on May 25 when the rat Joe Coffey had Tony arrested on trumped up charges. Stacks goes on and introduces The Don and out he comes.

Tony takes the mic and declares that he is back. He first wants to give a shout-out to Stacks because he wouldn’t be standing here if it weren’t for him. Tony says Stacks came up with a genius plan. Tony says everyone, including Gallus, thought Stacks was the rat, but that’s not the case. Tony shows us footage of Stacks going over the plan during a visitation, and how they would trick Gallus into getting a shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Gallus interrupts now – Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang. Joe insults Stacks and Tony, calling them scum and the lowest form of life he’s ever seen. Joe says Tony is going to wish he was back in jail. Tony and Stacks taunt Gallus, saying they will lose the NXT Tag Team Titles at The Great American Bash. Gallus ends up going to the ring for a fight but Tony’s family members pull out weapons. Tony and Stacks hit Wolfgang and Joe with crowbars, while Mark is put through a table for a big pop.

– Trick Williams and NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes are walking backstage when The Schism stops them. Joe Gacy, Ava, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid are with their masked members. Gacy says Williams and Hayes will see their union dissolve as soon as Hayes loses the title. Ava and Reid also talk some trash. Ilja Dragunov eventually walks up and stands between Gacy and Hayes. Gacy says Ilja is the next NXT Champion. Hayes wants to know why Ilja keeps showing up. They all have words until Gacy headbutts Hayes. Or was he pushed by a masked man? Dragunov attacks Reid and a brawl breaks out.

Thea Hail vs. Elektra Lopez

We go back to the ring and out comes Thea Hail with Duke Hudson. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Elektra Lopez with Lola Vice. We get a pre-recorded promo from Lopez and Vice. Lopez knocks Hail and brags about having a real MMA fighter in her corner. Vice says Hail has no chance at winning, just like she did when she went for the NXT Women’s Title. The bell hits and they go at it now.

Lopez dominates early on. Vic says Andre Chase is not here this week as he’s off on a recruiting trip. Lopez with big shoulder thrusts in the corner now. Hail turns it around and mounts offense for a 2 count. Hail goes on until Vice distracts from the apron. Lopez looks to finish Hail but Hail catches her in a choke for the submission win.

Winner: Thea Hail

– After the match, Duke hits the ring and takes the mic. Hail says she made Lopez tap out just like she did with NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton. Hail wants another title shot, she knows she can do it. Duke starts a “Rematch!” chant. Hail calls Stratton to the ring so she can kick her ass. Stratton comes out and says it’s rude to call the champion out, and she’s superior. Fans chant “you tapped out!” now. Stratton says Hail learned one move and thinks she can conquer the world. Stratton accepts the challenge and says this will be the easiest title defense ever since she’s already defeated Hail once. Toodles… she goes to leave but Hail says she wants this to be a Submission Match. Stratton says absolutely not… Hail can’t add stipulations, only Stratton can, and Hail can’t make Stratton do it. Stratton leaves but Hail attacks and applies the Kimura Lock, forcing Stratton to tap out and agree to the match.

– Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are backstage now. Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo walk by and Tony says Dominik’s friend from jail said hello. They wish them good luck and leave. Dominik points out Lyra Valkyria, and Ripley calls her over. Ripley says she told everyone how Lyra is a badass, but then she went and got beat by Jacy Jayne. Ripley asks if she was wrong about Valkyria. Lyra says no, and she will prove it the next time she steps in the ring with Jayne. Lyra walks off and Dominik says she doesn’t want to get on Mami’s bad side.

– Back from a break and we get a video package on Gable Steveson. He says everyone is talking about his future. What’s next? Gable goes on about how he could win another NCAA title, he could represent his country at the Olympics in Paris, or stay in NXT. Steveson says he will decide on his future next week.

Oro Mensah vs. Eddy Thorpe

We go back to the ring and out comes Meta-Four – Oro Mensah with Noam Dar, Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. Dar is in a wheelchair, and still out of it. Eddy Thorpe is already waiting in the ring.

Thorpe controlled early on with holds and strikes. Mensah fought back and went for several pin attempts. At one point Thorpe hit a German suplex, then a suicide dive to send Mensah into the announce table. Jackson hit the apron to distract while Legend rolled Dar into the ring, and he just laid there.

Dijak came out and dropped Thorpe with a big kick at ringside. Thorpe barely made it back in before the 10 count, but Mensah was waiting with a running heel kick into the corner for the pin to win.

Winner: Oro Mensah

– After the match, Meta-Four stood tall to celebrate.

– We see Blair Davenport and Roxanne Perez getting mic’d up in separate locations. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video of Dana Brooke and Kelani Jordan. Jordan is mad at herself for losing to Cora Jade last week. Brooke says Jordan is just getting started, so it’s OK. Brooke suggests they do something only they can do. They start training gymnastics now. Brooke says Jordan is about to break out, so Jade wishes she could do what they do, and that’s why she carries the kendo stick everywhere. We cut to Jade watching backstage. She says… gymnasts, really? Jade says Brooke will lose next week. She hits the wall with her kendo stick to end the segment.

– We go to Vic Joseph’s split-screen interview with Blair Davenport and Roxanne Perez. Davenport says she had nothing to do with NXT Anonymous filming Perez and Booker T earlier. Davenport brings up what she did to Perez before, and says now she gets to do the same in front of Roxanne’s friends and family. Davenport insults Perez some more and says the division is full of women, not little girls. Perez is tired of being criticized for her size. She goes on and says she will fight the anxiety to show us a side we’ve never seen. She says Davenport has no idea what is coming. Davenport says either you have the killer instinct, or you don’t. Perez says she does have it. Davenport says Austin, TX is close to Perez’s hometown of Laredo, so when she loses at The Great American Bash, she should just go home and not come back to Orlando. Perez storms out of the interview.

NXT North American Title Match: Dominik Mysterio vs. Wes Lee (c)

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out comes The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes NXT North American Champion Wes Lee to a pop. Alicia Taylor does formal ring introductions. They lock up and Lee applied a headlock.

Dominik fought out and they went back & forth early on. Lee dropkicked Dominik to the floor at one point and went to follow but Ripley got in the way. Dominik taunted Lee from behind Ripley as the show went to commercial. Lee finally got hit hands on Dominik and went to work. Dominik turned it around and unloaded in the corner as Ripley looked on.

Dominik ended up going for Three Amigos as Ripley did the taunt for WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero at ringside. Lee blocked the third suplex but Dominik dropkicked him, then went on to hit 619 and a Michinoku Driver for 2. Dominik went for the Frogsplash but Lee moved. The back & forth and pin attempts continued until Dominik grabbed the title belt but Lee nailed a suicide dive.

Lee kept control and went up for a Spinal Tap. Finn Balor rushed in from out of nowhere, distracting the referee. Damian Priest also ran in but Lee hit him with a Cardiac Kick. Ripley hit Lee in the back of the head with a belt shot, allowing Dominik to get the pin to win the title.

Winner and New NXT North American Champion: Dominik Mysterio

– After the match, The Judgment Day regroups the ring, celebrating and praising Dominik. The music hits and we go to replays. NXT goes off the air with The Judgment Day posing at the entrance-way.

