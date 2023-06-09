WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has paid tribute to fellow Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik, who passed away at the age of 81 on Wednesday.

The rivalry between Hogan and Sheik continued for years outside of the ring, and many fans were curious to see how Hogan would pay tribute to Sheik after his passing as many other wrestlers have done. Hogan took to Instagram on Thursday night and wrote the following:

Today, we honor the legacy of a wrestling icon. Rest in peace, Iron Sheikh. [folded hands emoji] The wrestling world has lost a true legend, and Sheikh’s contributions to our industry will never be forgotten. I’ll always cherish the battles we had in the ring. Our matches were intense, and our rivalry was legendary. We shared a bond that only fellow wrestlers can understand. Iron Sheikh’s unique charisma, undeniable talent, and unforgettable personality made him an unforgettable figure in the hearts of wrestling fans worldwide. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of wrestlers to come. Rest in peace, Iron Sheikh. You will always be remembered as a true warrior of the ring.

You can see Hogan’s full post below:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.