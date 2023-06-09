NJPW Strong Openweight Champion KENTA is expected to work the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II pay-per-view.

As noted, KENTA recently tweeted about possibly working Forbidden Door if the money is right. Now Fightful Select reports that the working plan is for KENTA to work the show. It wasn’t clear if KENTA’s deal to appear at Forbidden Door is finalized, but both companies are operating on the assumption that he will be there, according to the report.

In what could be a major addition to the Forbidden Door card, CM Punk is being discussed internally as KENTA’s opponent. Punk vs. KENTA in a battle of the GTS will be a “dream match” for fans, and would help bring closure to a back & forth between the two wrestlers that has gone on for more than a decade.

Punk and KENTA have taken shots at each other for years now, mainly over Punk using KENTA’S Go 2 Sleep finishing move. KENTA recently said he no longer cares about that, but wants a lot of money for Forbidden Door.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.