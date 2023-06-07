KENTA has been calling out CM Punk for years, but the Japanese legend is only prepared to wrestle the Second City Saint for the right amount of money.

Someone on Twitter shared a video from an old Punk interview where he revealed that his finishing maneuver, the GTS, was actually stolen from KENTA. The video, which was custom edited, also featured tweets of Punk’s AEW Collision return and KENTA saying that he has that date free. However, all of the promoting KENTA has been doing isn’t for nothing. The current NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion responded to the tweet saying that if he is booked against Punk he wants to get paid, otherwise the matchup does not need to happen.

I don’t really care who’s the original G2S. There is only one truth. If you want me to have match against Punk, Give Me correct amount of money. Other than that I don’t need to have this match. Seriously.

If you want me to have match against Punk, Give Me correct amount of money. Other than that I don’t need to have this match. Seriously. https://t.co/5eGIjN5bFO — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) June 7, 2023

KENTA will defend his NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship against Eddie Kingston at the upcoming Independence Day event.