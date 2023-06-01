KENTA is happy to hear that CM Punk will be returning to AEW.

The current NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion took to Twitter to react to the big announcement made by AEW President Tony Khan on last night’s Dynamite. Khan confirmed that the promotion’s newest program, Collision, will feature the return of CM Punk, who has not been seen on television since his infamous brawl with the Elite following All Out 2022. Collision takes place on June 17th from Punk’s hometown of Chicago.

Meanwhile KENTA, who has been public about his dislike for Punk for many years, shares the announcement and tells the wrestling universe that he is free on June 17th.

I’m free on June 17th. https://t.co/Pi6Ksy29mu — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) June 1, 2023

At this time nothing else has been announced for the AEW Collision premiere. Rumors have circulated that Punk’s first feud back in AEW will be with Chris Jericho or current reigning ROH Television Champion, Samoa Joe.

