NJPW issued the following press release announcing that its year Fantasticamania joint event with CMLL will be coming to Mexico for the first time-ever on June 30th. Full details, including a six-match card, can be found below.

Long a highlight of the NJPW calendar, Fantasticamania finally heads to Mexico for the very first time this June! As announced on CMLL’s Informa broadcast on May 31, June 30 will see “CMLL Presenta NJPW FANTASTICA MANIA México 2023” in Arena Mexico.

This is the first time since the Fnatasticamania tradition began in 2011 that NJPW will head to CMLL’s home turf, and in the hallowed hallf of lucha libre in Arena Mexico at that.

The night will also mark the incredible 50th anniversary of lucha libre living legend Satanico; the night will have the sub title “Una Noche Infernal”. The legendary former rival of original Tiger Mask Satoru Sayama will face Sayama’s protege, the current NJPW Tiger Mask in a ten minute singles Lightning Match.

Meanwhile, in the continuation of a rivalry that has dominated Mexcican headlines in 2023, Rocky Romero faces Volador Jr. with his Historic Welterweight title at stake. Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI and TItan will represent Los Ingobernables De Japon against Mistico, Atlantis Junior and Soberano Junior. Plus, El Desperado will go one on one with the mysterious Mascara Dorada 2.0 on a special six match card!

-Rocky Romero vs. Volador Junior for the World Historic Welterweight Championship

-Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI & Titan) vs Mistico, Atlantis Jr. & Soberano Jr.

-El Desperado vs Mascara Dorada 2.0

-El Satanico vs Tiger Mask

-Las Infernales (Lluvia & Zeuxis) vs Jarochita & Stephanie Vaquer

-Hombre Bala Jr., Audaz & Capitan Suicida vs OKUMURA, Akuma & Dark Magic)