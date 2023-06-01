It is now 100% confirmed that CM Punk is returning to AEW.

AEW President Tony Khan announced on this evening’s Dynamite from San Diego that the Second City Saint will be featured at the premiere of the promotion’s new series Collision. The show takes place on Saturday June 17th from the United Center in Chicago and will air on TNT.

Punk has been rumored to be returning at the Collision premiere for months and was expected to be a surprise. However, the speculation can now end as Punk, who has been absent from AEW ever since his backstage altercation with The Elite, will make his first on-screen appearance since winning the world championship from Jon Moxley last year.

