The Undertaker opens about about life away from wrestling.

The Phenom retired from in-ring competition three years ago, with his last bout being the very well received Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that match was presented as a cinematically. In a new interview with the Independent the former world champion admits that he still has that feeling of wanting to perform, one that is hard to shake especially around WrestleMania season.

“I’ve got to the point now where if I’m home, I’m fine. It’s when I do show up at a WWE event I get that ‘I should be getting ready’ feeling. At WrestleMania 39, I was there and I had my family and friends up in a suite watching the show and I kind of found myself rocking in my chair like, ‘oh, my gosh, I should be down there’. So in those instances, it’s there. It’s still in my heart and it’s in my brain.”

The question of doing one more match in front of fans was brought up and Taker was quick to name two opponents he would love to step into the ring with if that happened.

“I would love to be healthy enough to have a match now with Roman Reigns. When we worked at [WrestleMania 33], I was on my last legs. And he wasn’t he wasn’t nearly the performer that he is now. And then another guy that I would love to have worked with would be Seth Rollins. He’s just an incredible in-ring talent. And now he’s got this really flamboyant character, which would have been a really interesting contrast between the doom and gloom of The Undertaker and his over-the-top character.”

