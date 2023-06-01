WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker says he receives hate from fans who are not happy with how he’s broken kayfabe in recent years.

Taker recently spoke with The Manchester Evening News to promote his upcoming one-man shows in the UK, and it was noted that he is still adjusting to retired life and getting to grips with deconstructing the myth of The Dead Man by telling fans of behind-the-scenes stories. However, not everyone is happy with Taker’s newfound candidness.

“It’s so funny, because I was the last guy that put that kind of effort into protecting the business and protecting a character,” Taker said. “It’s so funny the amount of hate that I’ve got, from people now, you know, they hear my normal voice, and me talk about normal things.

“The hate that I get because people feel like I destroyed their childhood and I’m like, ‘me!?, me!? I was the last one. I was the last one, I’m the guy you’re gonna take you’re heat out on?'”

Taker said his decision to lift the curtain on his career with his wildly successful “1 deadMAN SHOW” events was not to ruin anyone’s childhood, but a way for him to remain in the industry he sincerely loves. He commented on the decision to start doing one-man shows following his in-ring retirement.

“Once I gave the speech at Hall of Fame, that’s when we figured that we might have something as far as a show or the ability to connect with the audience a different way,” he said. “Because I had two options, if I want to stay involved in the industry, I’ve got to evolve, what does that Undertaker character bring if you don’t get into the ring?

“Either I completely remove myself and let the legacy of the character move on. Or, I have 30 plus years of life experience, stories, funny stories, sad stories, insight on things that had happened to me through the years, and I wasn’t really ready to be done with the business.”

