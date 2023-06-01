Cassie Lee opens up about her return to pro wrestling.

The former WWE and IMPACT women’s tag champion will be competing for the Australia based World Series Wrestling promotion this fall alongside her husband, Shawn Spears. Lee, who stepped away from the sport to focus on becoming a mother, discussed her highly-anticipated return during an interview with Busted Open Radio. She explains how the booking came together and how excited/nervous she is to step back into the ring.

I mean, this is a home promotion for me in Australia, World Series Wrestling so, my husband, Shawn Spears, was already doing it and we just thought it was perfect for me to go along with him and take our son and so it’s just really exciting. They were really open to the idea and we’ve been talking about doing mixed tag stuff for a long time so, it was a good opportunity to do that. I’m really excited. I’m actually really nervous too.

Lee and her longtime IIconics/IInspiration tag partner, Jessica McKay, departed from pro wrestling in early 2022.

