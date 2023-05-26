WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is headed to the UK for four shows in July, including one on the night of Money In the Bank.

WWE announced today that the UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will return to the UK for the following dates:

* Saturday, July 1 at Indigo at The O2 Arena in London, England (Money In the Bank)

* Sunday, July 1 at The Civic at The Halls in Wolverhampton, England

* Monday, July 3 at Albert Hall in Manchester, England

* Tuesday, July 4 at The O2 Academy inn Glasgow, Scotland

The pre-sale for tickets will begin Wednesday, May 31 at 10am local time, exclusively to O2 customers and WWE fans who sign up at wwe.com/undertaker-uk-tour-2023. General tickets will be available next Friday, June 2 at 10am local time from AEGpresents.co.uk. A limited number of VIP tickets, which includes premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker, will also be available for each show.

Taker tweeted the following on the dates:

Excited to head back to the UK! Presale tickets are available starting 5/31…click the link below to sign up for you offer! https://t.co/A2KfQQNll7 pic.twitter.com/5DI8FSsOBf — Undertaker (@undertaker) May 26, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.