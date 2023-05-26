Tonight’s WWE Night of Champions go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX was taped last Friday at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. You can click here for full spoilers, but we will still have live coverage at 8pm ET of the SmackDown broadcast.

Below is the non-spoiler match and segment listing for tonight’s show:

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defends against Sheamus

* Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi vs. Bayley and IYO SKY

* Cameron Grimes vs. Ashante “Thee” Adonis

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will discuss Asuka and Night of Champions

* LA Knight vs. Rick Boogs with The Street Profits on commentary

* AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

* The KO Show with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa as the guests

* Plus appearances by Pretty Deadly, The Brawling Brutes, Hit Row, Baron Corbin, Scarlett, Mia Yim, and others

