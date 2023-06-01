WWE has announced several summer dates for Cody Rhodes. The schedule update begins with Friday’s post-Night of Champions edition of SmackDown, and runs up until Money In the Bank Weekend.

While not listed, Rhodes is expected to work the MITB show on July 1 in London England: He is already booked for non-televised live events in the UK that weekend.

The following dates for Rhodes were announced today:

* June 2: SmackDown in Wilkes-Barre, PA

* June 3: Supershow live event in White Plains, NY

* June 4: Supershow live event in Manchester, NH

* June 5: RAW in Hartford, CT

* June 12: RAW in Wichita, KS

* June 19: RAW in Cleveland, OH

* June 26: RAW in Savannah, GA

* June 28: WWE live event in Liverpool, England

* June 29: WWE live event in Sheffield, England

* June 30: WWE live event in Newcastle, England

