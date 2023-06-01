Kris Statlander is still your AEW TBS Champion.

The Friendly Alien defeated Nyla Rose on this evening’s Dynamite from San Diego in a very competitive back and forth matchup that saw the champ win with a 450 splash from the top rope. This was Statlander’s first successful defense of the TBS Championship after winning it from Jade Cargill this past Sunday at Double or Nothing.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Cannonball against the barricade by @NylaRoseBeast! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/NpFEN3A9Gj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 1, 2023

#AndSTILL!

TBS Champion @callmekrisstat retains the title in her first defense, while @thetayavalkyrie keeps a close eye! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/tKtGwwFom8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 1, 2023

