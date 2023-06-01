AEW has announced a big lineup for this Friday’s Championship edition of Rampage on TNT. The show will feature four titles on the line, including championships from AAA, ROH, and NJPW. Check out the full lineup and their matchup graphics below.

-El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Dralistico vs. Komander for the AAA Mega Championship

-Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura for the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship

-Katsuyori Shibata vs. Lee Moriarty for the ROH Pure Championship

-Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Action Andretti for the NJPW World Television Championship