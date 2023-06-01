AEW has announced two matchups for the June 7th edition of Dynamite, which includes Orange Cassidy defending the International Championship and Ricky Starks getting his hands on Jay White once again. Check out the early lineup below.
Orange Cassidy vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW International Championship
Ricky Starks vs. Jay White
