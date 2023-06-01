Veteran pro wrestler Dustin Rhodes often does his own face paint, but he has let cosmetologist Dani do his face before recent shows, including AEW Double Or Nothing, where he competed in the Blackjack Battle Royal.

Rhodes took to Twitter and reflected on allowing someone else to do his paint.

“I am one who has always painted my own face since day 1. Recently, @dolledupbydani has put me in her chair and began to create some incredible designs on my face. Wouldn’t ever trust someone else to do because change and putting it in someone else’s control is very hard for me. I can happily say that I trust her to come up with whatever she wants. This design was my #doubleornothing look. Loved it a lot. Thanks Dani [heart emoji],” he wrote.

You can see Dustin’s full tweet below:

