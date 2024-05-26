A second match has been announced for the official pre-show for Sunday night’s All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view.

During the AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 “go-home” episode of AEW Collision on TBS on Saturday night, it was announced that Trios action has been added to “The Buy-In” pre-show.

Joining the previously announced Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa bout on the pre-show lineup is The Acclaimed duo of Max Caster & Anthony Bowens along with “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn taking on “The Machine” Brian Cage & The Gates Of Agony duo of Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona in Trios action.

Make sure to join us here on 5/26 for live AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 results coverage from Las Vegas, NV.