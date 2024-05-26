Following the show on the final stop on the road to AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 on Saturday night, a new title match is now official for Sunday night’s pay-per-view.

During the AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 “go-home” episode of AEW Collision on TBS on May 25, the team of The Lucha Bros had their first tag-team bout in ages, as the duo took on The Gunns.

The Lucha Bros picked up the victory and per the pre-match stipulation, the match with the duo joining forces with PAC as Death Triangle against The Gunns and Jay White, collectively known as Bullet Club Gold, is now for the Unified AEW Trios Championships.

Make sure to join us here on Sunday, May 26, 2024, for live AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 results coverage from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV.