KENTA once again calls out CM Punk.

The Japanese star won the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship at last night’s Battle in the Valley pay-per-view, where he defeated the former champion, Fred Rosser, after connecting with his signature GTS finisher.

In attendance for Battle in the Valley was Punk, who has remained out of sight following the events of last year’s ALL OUT brawl with The Elite. You can read the full reason why the Chicago Savior attended the event here.

KENTA has previously called out Punk for the use of his GTS finisher, which he popularized during his run with WWE. Taking to Twitter, KENTA jokes about Punk being in attendance. He writes:

I heard that my biggest fan in the world came to arena last night. I hope he enjoyed REAL Go2Sleep.