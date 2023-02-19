AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on the In The Kliq podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including how AEW continues to have a wonderful relationship with NJPW, and how he’s looking forward to future collaborations together.

Khan also addresses the status of Kota Ibushi and Jay White, and whether fans can expect to seem them compete in AEW. White, who has wrestled for AEW in the past, recently lost a loser leaves NJPW match and is expected to hit the free agency market. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On Jay White:

Well, Jay White’s still a big part of the New Japan roster. We’ll have to see what happens with him in the future. He’s one of the great wrestlers. We’ve definitely loved having him compete in AEW wrestling against top stars here. He was a big part of Forbidden Door last year and certainly we’d love to have him here working with us or fighting against us. Right now he’s a big part in the New Japan roster. So, I’m focused on that.

On Kota Ibushi:

Well, Kota Ibushi, another great wrestler. We never worked with Kota Ibushi in AEW, but I would love to have Kota Ibushi here. Kota Ibushi’s wrestled in Ring of Honor in the past, and has a great history of wrestling in Japan and in America, and is a top free agent That’s somebody we’d love to have here if the deal was right and the timing was right.

Says AEW and NJPW continue to have a great relationship:

We have a great partnership with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, they’re doing more events in America and we’re working closely with them as good partners. Of course, we always build up this big event. AEW and New Japan coming together, Forbidden Door. I think Forbidden Door was such a big success. We’re looking forward to doing it together again. They send a lot of their top stars to AEW and Ring of Honor and I love working with them. I think it’s been a great relationship and there’s a lot of trust between the parties.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)