NJPW issued the following press release announcing two title matches for the July 4th & July 5th NJPW STRONG Independence Day event from Korakuen Hall.

Top AEW star Eddie Kingston will challenge KENTA for the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship, while Catch 2/2 will put their IWGP Jr. Tag Titles on the line against Clark Connors and Dan Moloney. Full details, including an updated list of who else will be competing at the two-day event, can be found below.

In the wake of challenges issued in US and Japan, title matches have been made official for Independence Day, as NJPW STRONG makes the trip to Korakuen Hall for two nights of incredible action July 4 & 5! After Catch 2/2 regained the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships at Dominion, Clark Connors would stare down the new champions from the entrance ramp. Misdirecting Francesco Akira and TJP’s attention, he opened the door for Dan Moloney to attack them from behind. Mere weeks after coming to NJPW as part of the United Empire, the Drilla turned his back on the group to align himself with BULLET CLUB, and challenge for the tag titles. During Best of the Super Jr., Connors and Moloney engaged in a wild and brutal brawl that seemingly turned heads and earned respect from David Finlay and Gedo. Perfectly fitting the savage mindset pervading the group, Connors and Moloney will be intimidating power junior challengers to the new champs, but can they come away with the gold July 4? On July 5, the STRONG Openweight Championship will be on the line when Eddie Kingston challenges KENTA. The Mad King will be making a long overdue Korakuen Hall debut for Independence Day, and he’s set his sights on KENTA. Yet after the BULLET CLUB member showed that he was willing to throw Hikuleo off bleachers in order to claim the STRONG Openweight gold, what lengths is he willing to go to to keep his title on home turf? The list of international talent doing battle on both Independence Day nights has also been updated as follows! The DKC Rocky Romero Alex Zayne Tom Lawlor JR Kratos Royce Isaacs Jorel Nelson Bad Dude Tito TJP Francesco Akira Clark Connors Alex Coughlin Gabriel Kidd Dan Moloney Lance Archer Eddie Kingston Stay tuned for more updates about this unique two day event!

UPDATED CARD FOR NJPW STRONG INDEPENDENCE DAY

NIGHT ONE: 7/4

-Catch 2/2 (TJP & Francisco Akira) vs. Clark Connors & Dan Moloney for the IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championship

NIGHT TWO: 7/5

-Eddie Kingston vs. KENTA for the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship