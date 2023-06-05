The main event has been revealed for Yuji Nagata’s Blue Justice XII event.

The annual show, which is self-produced by Nagata himself, will feature a showdown between talents from NJPW and AJPW in a massive tag team headliner. On the NJPW side will be Nagata, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Satoshi Kojima and Master Wato. On the AJPW side will be Yuma Anzai, Atsuki, Yuma Aoyagi, and Kento Miyahara. NJPW has since issued a press release about the match, which you can check out below.

One of the highlights of the NJPW calendar every year is Yuji Nagata’s annual return to his home digs in Chiba, and the self produced Blue Justice card that comes with it. Most often an autumn affair, this year, Blue Justice will kick off the summer, with a big NJPW vs AJPW main event on June 18! This time making a triumphant return home with the AJPW Triple Crown Championship, Nagata will join Hiroshi Tanahashi, Satoshi Kojima and Master Wato to face All Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Yuma Anzai, Atsuki and Yuma Aoyagi, and Kento Miyahara. Opposite a cross generational NJPW side, the All Japan team is an indication of the strong youth depth of the AJPW roster, with the experienced, charismatic figure of Miyahara leading three strong prospects still int heir mid 20s. Might one emerge as the next contender to Nagata’s crown? With this eight man main event atop a loaded card, don’t miss Blue Justice!

Blue Justice XII takes place on June 18th.