Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the XL Center in Hartford, CT with more build for Money In the Bank.

RAW will be headlined by WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins making his first TV title against Damian Priest. He retained over The Miz at weekend live events. Miz will be on RAW to host MizTV with Cody Rhodes, who is going on the show to discuss Brock Lesnar.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* Women’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville

* Women’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: Zoey Stark vs. Natalya

* Cody Rhodes appears on MizTV to discuss Brock Lesnar

* WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defends against Damian Priest

