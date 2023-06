Andrade El Idolo’s in-ring return has been announced.

The former NXT Champion will be competing at an event in Mexico on June 15th, his first action since AEW ALL OUT 2022. El Idolo has been out due to a torn pectoral that he had surgery on last November. At the event, he will face Cibernetico and top Mexico star Psycho Clown in a triple-threat showdown.

El Idolo is set to be apart of AEW’s newest program, Collision, along with a returning CM Punk.