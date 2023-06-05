Diamante recently participated in a virtual signing for Captain’s Corner, where the AEW/ROH star discussed a number of different topics, which included her looking back to 2019 when she won the WOW Tag Team Titles with her partner, Kiera Hogan. Diamante also touches on why her and Hogan were paired up in WOW at that time and how she was dealing with some health problems prior to capturing gold. Highlights from the signing can be found below.

On getting paired with Kiera Hogan:

So Kiera (Hogan) was with the company (Women of Wrestling) a whole taping, a whole year before I ever showed up. I believe the original creative idea was for her to be teamed up with somebody else. But once I came into the picture, I believe that they liked that tag team a lot better, because you know, W.O.W., there’s a lot of independent wrestlers but also, a lot of them are actresses so they specifically only wrestle at W.O.W. and they only train for W.O.W. so I felt like creative thought it was better to just pair two wrestlers and we made a bunch of the girls there seem like legit professional wrestlers. You know, they’re wrestling every weekend so, it was cool.

Details a scary medical experience:

Oh man, it was — I’m not gonna lie, I had one of the scariest medial experiences right before winning them (WOW World Tag Team Titles). I’m not gonna go too deep into the story. However, I did an indie show for a company called FEST Wrestling, they’re in Gainesville. Super hype, super crazy, awesome show. I took something in that match that kind of cracked my neck. Didn’t think anything of it. I was just like, oh, my neck cracked because I was loose, right? Couple hours later, I had a pounding headache right before I was ready to go to sleep. Couldn’t go to sleep, woke up with the same headache. The show, like I said, was in Gainesville. At the time, I lived in Miami. Well I wasn’t driving, a friend of mine was driving. I couldn’t even think properly. I was incapacitated all day. My body ached, I just couldn’t move. I packed a bag at maybe 1 o’clock in the morning, my flight was at 7 in the morning. Flew to Los Angeles, trained on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, I woke up with a crazy headache that I couldn’t think anymore, I was crying and it turns out I — it was just a crazy, crazy story. The hospital, they treated me kind of bad. It was crazy. (The hospital was) in Long Beach. Long Beach, they treated me like I was just on some crazy stuff and I was partying. I was like, ‘No, I’m an athlete.’ Literally, by the time I got to the hospital, I could not physically speak. I couldn’t say my name, I couldn’t say my address, I couldn’t say my phone number, I couldn’t say what city I was in. My speech just deteriorated. My condition, I was just spiraling downwards and it was not good. Yeah, it was crazy. I was in the hospital for like 10 hours. Got out of the hospital, went straight to makeup, sat in makeup, in hair and makeup, got my hair and makeup done and then we were shooting promos at midnight and then I wrestled for three days straight winning the tag tournament after that. It doesn’t sound like a great thing, it doesn’t sound smart but when you want it that bad, nothing is gonna stop you. I literally showed up to pretape these promos and I had this sticky stuff. They ran a bunch of tests for like E.K.G. and all that kind of stuff so I still had stuff attached to me shooting promos and I was like, oh, I guessed I missed that one. It was rough but, the outcome was good. I’m fine, I’m fine you guys. I did realize later, speaking to the doctors at AEW, telling them what happened, they were like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s definitely a concussion.’ Oh, well that’s good to know. At the hospital, they said it was a complex migraine. Crazy.

