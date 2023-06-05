Rhea Ripley has a big prediction for Dominik Mysterio.

The current reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion spoke about her Dom Dom during a recent interview on the Battlegrounds podcast, where she commented on his rise to being one of the most despised heels on the WWE roster.

Yeah, he’s definitely getting a massive reaction from the WWE Universe and it’s quite entertaining. Every week it seems to get louder and louder. So, in no time, seeing how far he’s grown in the last six months, seeing his confidence completely grow and just blossom into the Superstar that you see today.

The Eradicator also predicts that the youngest Judgment Day member will be capturing gold around his waist in the near future.

He’s definitely going to have some Championship gold around his waist sometime soon. I believe it. He believes it, and so do Finn and Damian.

Dominik is a former one-time WWE SmackDown tag champion with his father, Rey Mysterio. You can check out Ripley’s full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)