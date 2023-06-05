Konnan shares some advice for the booking team at AEW.

The lucha-libre legend spoke about AEW beginning to do house shows on the latest episode of his Keepin It 100 podcast, where he claimed that the events have not been selling well because the cards have been mediocre. Konnan suggests that the still adolescent promotion use the talented roster they have and book bigger matches for fans to see.

They got all these talent that they’re paying them a year and you can’t put on f***ing stacked house shows? Because as far as house shows, WWE is still doing good because they’ve got a good product. We’re doing good because we’re putting out a good product.

Konnan looks back to his WCW days and recalls the cards always being stacked for house shows. However, he also remembers that big names would sometimes no-show events.

A lot of times WCW would stack house shows and the talent didn’t show sometimes, but they were stacked,” he said. “They took care of the big cities.

AEW ran their “House Rules” event this past weekend. You can check out results to the show here.

