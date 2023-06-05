Bryan Danielson continues to hold influence on the creative side of AEW.

As noted, a report surfaced last month stating that the American Dragon would be lending his talents to the creative side of the promotion’s new series, Collision. However, Danielson has already been giving ideas to the current AEW product, which includes the most recent episode of AEW Rampage.

The June 2nd edition of AEW Rampage was dubbed “Championship Night” for AEW, as four titles from three different companies were defended on the show. This broke a trend of AEW not booking big enough matches on their secondary TNT program. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, “Championship Night” was a direct result of Danielson’s collaborative efforts with AEW President Tony Khan. The show was very well received by fans online and indicates that Danielson assisting with AEW creative can only strengthen the product.

