As speculated, word is that Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes III is scheduled for WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5 in Detroit.

Rhodes defeated Lesnar at WWE Backlash in May, but Lesnar defeated Rhodes at WWE Night of Champions this past Saturday. Now Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports that the Lesnar vs. Rhodes rubber match is confirmed to be planned for SummerSlam.

It will be interesting to see what Lesnar and Rhodes do at WWE Money In the Bank on July 1, if anything at all. Rhodes is rumored to work the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match but he has not qualified as of this writing. Lesnar is not currently advertised for Money In the Bank.

Rhodes will be on tonight’s RAW to discuss Lesnar during a MizTV segment.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.