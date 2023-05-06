Diamante looks back on sharing the ring with a hip-hop icon.

The AEW star appeared on the company’s Unrestricted podcast to discuss her match against Jade Cargill at last October’s Grand Slam Rampage. Her valet for the match was legendary rapper Trina, who ended up betraying her by the segment’s end. Diamante says that she is now a legend in the Miami area because she shared the ring with Trina.

Talk about legendary Miami born people man. I’m a legend in my city because I got an entrance with Trina, she’s just the goat of Miami like you can’t mention Miami without mentioning Trina or Trick Daddy, Pitbull. It was just iconic and honestly it was in front of 20,000 at Arthur Ashe, it was wild.

Cargill ended up defeating Diamante in what was a short match on the show. Diamante says that even though the match didn’t go long she is grateful to have performed in front of a crowd that size.

The match, it wasn’t the longest match, but I will say that I stood in the ring and I looked up and just took the moment in because that was most definitely the biggest crowd that I’ve ever been in front of. It was against somebody like Jade Cargill, who’s been unstoppable. I thought I had a good chance, but she just shut me down, she was too powerful.

Elsewhere in the interview, Diamante spoke about her relationship with Kiera Hogan and how she used to be uncomfortable with her own sexuality. You can read her comments on that here.

